Charlie Brown signs pro contract in Germany

Joplin native, Charlie Brown has officially signed a contract to play professional basketball in Germany with BG Leitershofen.

Brown will reignite his playing career after spending the past season as a graduate assistant with his alma mater, Minnesota State.

It’s just an awesome feeling, knowing that your job is basketball. Charlie Brown after signing pro contract in Germany

The 6’1″ guard will join the team in Germany in August. Brown will be the fourth Joplin native to play professional basketball, joining Cat Johnson, David Robinson and his former high school assistant coach, Jeff Hafer.

He will also be the fourth player with Missouri Southern ties to play for the Kangaroos as Skyler Bowlin, Jason Adams and CJ Carr all began their pro careers with BG Leitershofen. Brown played at Southern for two years before transferring to finish his career at Minnesota State.