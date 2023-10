FORT SCOTT, Ks. — The Fort Scott Tigers were at home for their homecoming game to host the Chanute Blue Comets Friday night.

The Blue Comets squeeze out a close win over the Tigers 29-28. A late touchdown and two-point conversion gave Chanute the victory on the road.

Fort Scott drops to 3-3 on the season. The Tigers will be back at home to host Spring Hill next Friday at 7 p.m.

The Blue Comets move to 5-1 on the season. They will host Coffeyville on Friday, October 13 at 7 p.m.