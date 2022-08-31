JOPLIN, Mo. — For many college football fans tailgating is synonymous with the game.

And just in time for their first game of the season — Missouri Southern has come out with a formal tailgating policy.

It states that tailgating will be permissible in all parking lots east of Duquesne Rd., four hours before kickoff and one hour after each home game.









It also formally approves the consumption of alcohol outside of Fred G. Hughes Stadium before game time.

“The goal with putting this policy out there is just to be able to say, hey, this is something we encourage at MSSU, we want people to come out have a good time, have a festive environment and and really when you think of the vibrancy of college football, that’s one of the things that is embedded there,” said MSSU’s Director of Athletics, Rob Mallory.

The Lions kickoff the season Thursday night against 14th-ranked Nebraska-Kearney.

More information on the policy can be found here.