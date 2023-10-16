AURORA, MO – Cassville won their first ever district title on Monday night against Doniphan.

In what was an eventful first inning, Kalee Lowe got the Lady Cats going with an RBI double to give Cassville a 1-0 lead. With Lowe on second, Aubrey Stoufer followed, pulling a line drive down the third base line to give Cassville a 2-0 lead.

Tying it at four apiece, Doniphan worked their way back in the game, but the Lady Cats came out victorious with a 7-6 win in walk-off fashion to secure the Class 3 District 6 Championship!

Up next, Cassville will compete in the Class 3 state tournament beginning this Saturday.