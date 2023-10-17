MONETT. Mo. — The Class 3 District 12 began Tuesday evening. The hostess team, the number six-seeded Monett Lady Cubs squared off against the number three-seeded Cassville Lady Wildcats.

The Lady Wildcats defeated the Lady Cubs in three sets to none with a 25-14 win in the first set, 25-13 in the second set and a 25-20 win in the third set.

Monett’s season is cut short with a 2-25-1 record for the 2023 season.

Cassville now moves to the semifinal round to take on the number two-seeded Mt. Vernon Lady Mountaineers this Thursday at 6:15 p.m.