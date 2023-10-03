CARTHAGE, Mo. — The (14-1) Carthage Tigers took on COC opponent the (6-5) Joplin Eagles Tuesday night.

The Tigers came back to defeat the Eagles 5-3.

In the 11th minute, the first goal of the game came from Joplin’s Alex De La Torre. Then, later in the first half, Carthage’s Welle Welle Jr. scored two back-to-back goals in the 32nd minute and the other in the 37th minute on a penalty kick. The Tigers took a 2-1 lead. Late in the half a goal from Henry Hernandez gave the Tigers a 3-1 lead. Second later, a third goal from Welle extended the Tigers lead 4-1. But, a Joplin penalty kick scored by Ely Montanez cut the deficit to two at halftime.

In the second half, another goal from Montanez. Then, a final goal from Silas Laytham ended up giving the Tigers the win 5-3.

The Eagles drop to 6-6 on the season and will host Springfield Catholic on Monday, October 9 at 6:30 p.m.

The Tigers improved to 15-1 on the year and will be competing in the Kansas City Showcase this Friday and Saturday.