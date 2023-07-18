CARTHAGE, Mo– 6th grader Karter Manzer is from Carthage, Missouri, but now he’s getting the opportunity to play for Team Missouri at the USSSA All State National Championship!

The tournament will be in Dallas, Texas at the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex! The tournament runs from July 21st-27th.

Karter was selected to play for the state of Missouri on their Team Missouri 11u Open squad to go compete in Texas.

This isn’t the first chance Karter is getting to show off his skills and showcase his talents. Out in Cary, North Carolina, Karter competed at the USA training facility where Team USA Baseball has their headquarters.

He performed so well out there, that he was selected as MVP. Karter also received a letter from Team USA that stated he was a Top-50 player at the event.

After suffering a horrific baseball injury that left five fractures in his face back in April, Karter stepped back on the field just 4 weeks later doing his thing on the field.

Talk about a kid who has nothing but love and passion for the game.

We want to wish Karter the best of luck and congratulate him on this opportunity to not only represent the state of Missouri, but the City of Carthage!