Carthage’s Hailey Bryant prepares for state golf tournament

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Missouri’s Class 3 State Girl’s Golf tournament is right around the corner. Come Monday, dozens of golfers will be hitting the green in Joplin in hopes of taking home a state title.

One of those golfers is Carthage High School’s Hailey Bryant. She finished second at districts and is coming into the state tournament with plenty of experience.

This will be her third straight year competing in state, and even though she’s been there plenty of times before, she said she still gets a little bit nervous, but in a good way.

“I still get pretty nervous,” said Bryant. “State’s just a big deal. So, I always get a little bit nervous when I get there. But, I mean it’s local this year, so I’ve played the course before. It’s kind of little bit more relaxing and I’m just a little more ready for it this year, but every year I do get a little bit nervous right in the first two blocks.”

Carthage’s Rylee Scott and Caitlin Derryberry also qualified. The tournament runs from Oct. 19 -20 at Twin Hills Golf and Country Club. The action starts bright and early on Monday at 8:30 a.m.