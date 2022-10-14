Carthage at home tonight as they host the Joplin Eagles on Senior Night.

Carthage would jump out to a 14-0 lead after two Luke Gall touchdowns. One of those touchdowns was set up by a interception by Davion King.

But Joplin would answer back after some trickery as Davin Thomas hands it off to Terrance Gibson who throws it deep downfield to Hobbs Gooch for the long touchdown.

And then after a Carthage missed field goal, Joplin’s Quinton Renfro takes the hand-off and goes 80-yards to the house.

But the game was tied at 28-28 with 2 seconds left, as Joplin lined up to kick a 42-yard field goal, but it would be blocked and returned for a game winning touchdown by Mason Frisinger as he secures the win for the Tigers 34-28.