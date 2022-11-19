Carthage went on the road and got the win over Lebanon 35-14 in the Class 5 State Quarterfinals.
They advance to the semis where they will face Francis Howell (12-0).
The Tigers will host that game next Saturday at 1 p.m.
by: Chaz Wright
Posted:
Updated:
by: Chaz Wright
Posted:
Updated:
Carthage went on the road and got the win over Lebanon 35-14 in the Class 5 State Quarterfinals.
They advance to the semis where they will face Francis Howell (12-0).
The Tigers will host that game next Saturday at 1 p.m.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now