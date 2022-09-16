Carl Junction strikes first after an Xavier Perkins 31-yard field goal and then after a blocked punt for a score, would take a 9-0 lead.

But Carthage would answer back after Luke Gall takes the handoff and goes 60-yards to the house to close the gap 9-7.

In the second quarter, Gall takes the ball again and goes 52-yards to the house, and take the lead 14-9.

Gall would go on to score his third touchdown of the night as Carthage starts to open this one up, they lead 21-9.

Carthage would win big, 48-12 over Carl Junction.