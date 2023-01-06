Friday night, the Carthage Tigers went on to defeat the East Newton Patriots 73-46.

Leading the way for the Tigers was Justin Ray who finished with 22 points.

Senior Max Templeman surpassed 1,000 career points tonight and finished the game with 16.

Carthage moves to 7-5 overall on the season. They will be back at home next Tuesday when they host the Joplin Eagles with game time set for 7:30 p.m.

East Newton will be back at home on Monday when they face Diamond. That game has a tip-off set for 7:30 p.m.