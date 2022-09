In the first quarter, Luke Gall is going to go up the middle untouched, Tigers lead 7-0.

Neosho’s Jared Siler answers back after he takes the handoff and goes to the house, score tied 7-7.

Gall once again gets the ball and goes into the end zone to give them the 14-7 lead.

And not done yet, Gall goes up the middle and darts his way into the end zone, that gives them the 20-7 lead.

In the end, Carthage wins big on Homecoming Night over Neosho 47-7.