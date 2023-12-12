CARTHAGE, MO — The Carthage Tigers hosted the Central (Springfield) Bulldogs, but were unable to keep pace as they fall 74-55.

Carthage kept it within striking distance for the first quarter, but in the second is when the Bulldogs caught fire and tightened up on defense.

The Bulldogs led the Tigers at halftime 39-26.

Central pulled away in the second half.

Justin Ray led the way for Carthage finishing with 22 points.

The Tigers suffer their first loss of the season. They will be back in action on Friday when they host Sparta (6-0).