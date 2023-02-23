CARTHAGE, Mo. — Over the past month or so we’ve seen plenty of high school athletes take their talents to the next level and sign to play in college. We saw another athlete make that happen Thursday afternoon.

Joey Hettinger of Carthage would commit to Central Missouri to become apart of the women’s track and field team. As a junior at Carthage, she became a district champion, earned second at sectionals and qualified for state in the high jump.

Hettinger father was a former decathlete at Central Missouri. She would speak on the excitement of heading to UCM.

Joey Hettinger said, “I fell in love with the campus. I love all the coaches and I went there for a college visit in the summer and I just fell in love with everything and my dad competed there in ’97 and ’98 as a decathlete. He has told me stories and a bunch of memories that he has always shared with me and I just really fell in love with everything and I love everyone on the team and I just kind of knew I felt it in my heart that was the place I wanted to go. I just want to say thank you to everyone to coming out here and everyone watching right now. It’s a big deal for me and I want to continue track in college and do my best and try my best, it’s something I’ve been looking forward to.”