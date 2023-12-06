CARTHAGE, Mo. — A team that has kicked off their season is the Carthage boys basketball team. The group traveled to Monett last Friday where they came away with a 65-34 win in their season opener.

Last season the Tigers had an up-and-down season finishing with a 14-12 record and entering head coach Nathan Morris’s fifth year with the program.

The Tigers lost four seniors whom provided a ton of production and varsity experience. Now heading into this season, Carthage only returns two starters. Senior guard Justin Ray averaged nearly 13 points per game last year. And junior guard Trent Yates who will replace Max Templeman at the point guard position. Both players will take on leadership roles.

Senior Justin Ray said, “Having in the past couple of winning seasons. I think it’s been really good for this program to get back on the winning side. And obviously, we had a big senior group last year that helped us, but this year just reloading and time to teach these young guys how to win.”

“Last season I think that our bond wasn’t as good with each other, but this year I feel like everyone knows each other and we have a good friendship and I think it’s going to help us play better in the games.” Junior Trent Yates on how this team is different from last year’s team.

Head Coach Morris spoke on how they want to improve from last season’s success and woes.

Head Coach Nathan Morris said, “Yeah, we lost four really good seniors from last year’s group that played a lot of varsity basketball. So outside of Justin Ray, this group is going to have to learn how to work through that. We’ve harped on these guys hard this year about let’s take that next step. Let’s stop being a middle-of-the-pack basketball team. So these guys have been working hard to hopefully improve upon that.”

The Tigers are set to host their 77th Annual Carthage Basketball Invitational tomorrow December 7th where they have a bye in the first round. Carthage will await the winner of the Joplin versus Leavenworth game.