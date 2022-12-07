It’s about time for one of the classic high school basketball tournaments in the area. The Carthage Tigers boys basketball team is gearing up to host the 76th Annual Carthage Invitational that begins Thursday afternoon.

The basketball tournament has a rich history and sees great talent each year. The tournament will include four local teams: the Carthage Tigers, the reigning tournament champions, the Joplin Eagles, the Webb City Cardinals, and the Nevada Tigers.

The other teams will be Ray-Pec, Southern Missouri Rush, Fort Smith Southside, and Leavenworth. It’s been a while since Carthage has won the tournament and they will be playing Fort Smith Southside in the first round. The Carthage Tigers are ready to compete against some great competition.

Head Coach Nathan Morris mentioned, ” So having Joplin, Webb and Nevada that we still play in here. We try to separate them to see some other teams but you also want really good competition here knowing what we will see later in the year in our COC conference that’s always loaded.”

Max Templeman stated, “It’s definitely a good warmup it’s a lot of good teams in it so it’ll definitely help us prepare for our conference which is pretty good and I think it will be a good tournament.”

Clay Kinder said, “I mean it’s good for us to have that competition and I mean it’s obviously just makes us better as a team and it helps us as the season goes on further down the road.”