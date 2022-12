The third game of the 75th Annual Carthage Invitational would be between the Carthage Tigers and the Fort Smith Southside Mavericks.

The Tigers came out swinging with great shooting from Justin Ray, Max Templeman, and Clay Kinder. They win a big one over Fort Smith Southside 45-37.

The Tigers were led by Templeman with 18 points, Ray chipped in 13 points and Kinder finished on the night with 10 points. Carthage will play Friday night at 8:30 pm against the Webb City Cardinals.