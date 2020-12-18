Carthage sweeps McDonald County in double header, Fullerton hits 1000th career point

CARTHAGE, MO. — The Carthage Tigers hosted the McDonald County Mustangs Thursday night in a double header.

The girls teams started things off. Carthage’s Hailey Fullerton hit a major milestone in the fourth quarter. She knocked down a three which put her at 1,000 career points.

The Lady Tigers went on to get the win over McDonald County 55-30.

Over on the boys side, Carthage also defeated McDonald County 60-44. The Tigers had three players scoring in double figures. Max Templeman led the team with 15 points followed by Patrick Carlton and Justin Ray with 14 points.

