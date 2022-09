Carthage boys soccer team have been on fire with an 7-2 record going into their game against Mcdonald County.

The Tigers were in control of this game from the jump winning 6-0. Carthage Welle Welle had himself a night with 3 goals. They improve their record to 8-2.

Carthage next game will be September 27th at home where they will face Carl Junction.

The Mustangs next game will be on September 29th at home where they host Neosho.