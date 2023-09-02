JOPLIN, Mo. — The final day of the 19th Annual Paige Neal/Christina Freeman Softball Invitational concluded Saturday afternoon. The Carthage Lady Tigers and Monett Lady Cubs faced off against each other in their last game of the day.

The Lady Tigers win big with a 13-1 run-rule victory over the Lady Cubs.

The Lady Tigers smashed six home runs throughout the tournament. Junior outfielder Lexa Youngblood knocked two home runs against Monett and finished with four homers on the weekend. Both Jenna Calhoon and Shelby Hegwer hit one homerun. They finished the tournament 3-2 and placed seventh. Carthage will be back in action at home to host the Joplin Lady Eagles on Tuesday, September 5th at 4:30 p.m.

While the Lady Cubs went 1-4 to place ninth at the tournament. They will also be at home to take on the Aurora Lady Houns on September 5th at 4:30 p.m.