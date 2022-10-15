For anyone that was at the Carthage & Joplin game last night, everyone there knows how crazy that ending was.

It came down to the very last play of the game with no time left on the clock.

Joplin would line up for a 42-yard field goal, but Senior Wide Receiver would block the attempt and then Senior Mason Frisinger picked it up and returned it all the way to the house.

Officials would come together to discuss the play and decide it was in fact a touchdown and Carthage wins the game 34-28.

A big night and a big play for these seniors and especially these two seniors!