CARTHAGE, MO – Looking to end their season on a high note, the Carthage Tigers needed a win against Willard on Friday night.

Jon Guidie’s group played tough through the first half. Running back Landyn Collins broke through tackles to set up his quarterback Brady Carlton for the early first score. The trend would continue on senior night, and Carthage would come out on top 28-14.

Carthage finishes their regular season at 5-4, and bounce back after falling to Joplin last week.