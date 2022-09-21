The Carthage Tigers are off to a great start so far this season with their only loss being to Nixa a couple weeks ago. A game they fell just short in 22-21. They were able to bounce back last week with a win over Carl Junction and now they’re looking ahead to the Neosho Wildcats.

The Carthage offense has been putting up the numbers with their talented running back Luke Gall. Coming into this week’s game, the Wildcats is averaging nearly 51 points a game.

The Tigers know that on the defensive side they have a challenge on their hands to contain Neosho’s skill players. On the offensive side, they have to play their game by establishing the run and that starts with their offensive line and Gall can go to work.

While also playing strong off the energy of their home crowd.

Coach Jon Guidie said, “Yeah we just want to be who we are…we don’t want to be anything different. Come out establish the run game, mix in some play actions maybe take some shots…but it all starts for us upfront with our offensive line our tightends and our h-backs. If they can do their job then Luke usually has a pretty good night.”

Davion King mentioned, “Well it’s really our o-line that’s where it all starts…so if our o-line can get right and get good. We have a crazy running back back there that can just go crazy and then we have a 6’6 wide receiver so we can throw it up to him whenever we need to.”