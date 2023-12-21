CARTHAGE, Mo. — Only a couple of days before Christmas and a couple of teams in the Four States have one more game before the holiday. The Carthage Lady Tigers took on the Raymore-Peculiar Panthers in a non-conference matchup at home Thursday night.

The Lady Tigers battled until the very end but fell short to Ray-Pec 49-42. Carthage drops to 3-5 on the season.

Carthage had two Lady Tigers finish in double-digits. Lauren Choate had a team-high 16 points while Lexa Youngblood came in right behind with 15 points.

The Lady Tigers will return to action when they compete in the Pick & White Invitational from December 27th to December 30th in Springfield. They will take on Kickapoo in the opening round of the tournament.