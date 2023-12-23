CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage Lady Tigers basketball team is already well into their 2023 campaign as the season is at pause right now for the Christmas holiday.

The Lady Tigers are currently 3-5 this season with wins over Olathe East, Joplin and a huge win over Nevada.

Carthage last season finished with a record of 12-15 and lost a couple of key seniors. Their top scorer and ball handler Kianna Yates and anchor on defense Landrey Cochran.

But this year, the Lady Tigers return a trio of junior starters that will lead the way like guards Maggie Boyd and Lauren Choate and forward Lexa Youngblood. Carthage also has some newcomers that can offer major contributions to the team like Junior guards Jaidyn Brunnert and Ashlyn Brust and Senior Trisha Kanas.

Both Boyd and Choate spoke on their strengths as a team so far into the season.

Maggie Boyd said, “I feel like we have really good team chemistry this year just because of how long we’ve been playing together. And the energy’s good on this team. We’re a very positive, optimistic team. I think we’re taking advantage of having fun together and not getting down when we have a loss or anything. So I think we’re staying positive.

Lauren Choate says, “I think just having a positive attitude about everything. Like we don’t get down in a loss because it’s a long season and you know, there’s always going be another game. So we’re just very positive about it.