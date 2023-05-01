CARTHAGE, Mo. — Carthage is very close to their high school graduation, but before walking across the stage one Tiger made her decision on where to continue her athletic career at the next level.

Monday afternoon, Kianna Yates made it official by signing to play basketball at Washburn University. Yates is a three sport athlete being apart of the basketball, tennis and soccer teams.

While on the basketball team for four years Yates racked up a total of 1,558 points making her the all-time leading scorer for Carthage girls basketball. With playing in a tough COC conference, Yates is ready for what one on the strongest division two conferences has to bring.

Yates spoke on the reasoning behind her school of choice and what this day means to her.

Kianna Yates said, “They were just very welcoming both the coaches and the players, like when I went on my visit there, they were all very friendly and I just like that environment. Yeah, so it was definitely stressful, like the whole process, but finally being able to know where I’m going is a lot of stress off my shoulders, so I think I’ll be able to put in work and just focus on that.”