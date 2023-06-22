CARTHAGE, Mo. — Thursday morning, the Carthage boys basketball program hosted its annual “Carthage Basketball Shootout”, which involved five local schools.

This is the fourth-straight year that head coach Nathan Morris has put on this basketball shootout that involves varsity and junior varsity teams in the area. The five other schools from Thursday morning included Pittsburg, Monett, Nevada, Carl Junction and McDonald County. These teams have played since the launch of this basketball shootout.

Now that teams are done with team camps, they’re looking for some more opportunities to play against other opponents this summer. For Carthage, they’re happy to be back on their home court. We spoke to Carthage head coach Nathan Morris about having this camp once again and what his team learned during this time.

Coach Nathan Morris said, “We were trying to find something different that’s easy on us, easy on the players and coaches, easier on the money side of it and we’ve got a great facility with these two gyms to use. I’ve got a good relationship with these coaches that we’ve been doing it with, this is our fourth year hosting these same five schools now. So, yeah just a little something different at our venues and getting guys that we know and once again just getting kids more minutes and more time on the court in June. It’s been kind of fun this summer to watch our only senior at the moment, Justin Ray, stepping into a leadership role. A kid that’s not comfortable being a very vocal guy and he has been this summer. So, just seeing these six, seven guys mesh together this summer has been fun to watch.”