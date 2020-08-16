Carthage Golf Tournament

CARTHAGE, Mo– The tournament helps raise money for local families and individuals who are struggling with bills and travel expenses due to unplanned circumstances.

Originally, the tournament was supposed to take place back in May, but it had to be rescheduled twice due to covid-19. Organizers say despite the challenges, this year has been their biggest turn out yet.

Kevin Rhinehart, Tournament Co-Founder, says, “Everybody’s got a chance to get outside, hopefully and enjoy some togetherness even though we’re still trying to keep distance between everybody and be smart with it.

But, everybody here just is glad to be playing golf again and especially when it’s a worthy cause like this.”