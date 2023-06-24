CARTHAGE, Mo– After hosting the “Armstrong Legacy Tiger Basketball Clinic” yesterday at Carthage High School, today at the Carthage Golf Course, they hosted the Dan Armstrong Legacy Foundation Golf Tournament to honor the late and former Carthage Boys Basketball and Tennis coach Dan Armstrong.

The golf tournament started this morning and ran throughout the entire day.

His family and friends believed a yearly golf outing was the best way to get everyone back together to talk about the former coach and remember his memory.

This is the second year his family has put on the golf tournament and the foundation benefits through hole sponsors that they have throughout the course.

Coach Armstrong is succeeded by his wife Sally and their three daughters, Alice, Maggie and Lucy.

For those that don’t know, Coach Armstrong was Carthage’s Head Boys Basketball Coach and Tennis Coach for 17 seasons from 1983-2000.

After the coach passed away in 2021, his family started a Dan Armstrong Legacy Foundation in 2021.

The foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to helping young athletes.

We spoke to his oldest daughter Alice who talked about who’s here playing in the tournament and the impact her father had on the Carthage community and his family.

Alice Habel said, “We have players from some of his first teams at Smith-Cotton in Sedalia, Missouri, who are here today. We have one of his college teammates who is here playing with his wife and their two grandsons, which is just amazing. Of course our family always shows up. So we have lots of golfers today. Some of my son’s 13 year old friends have driven in from Springfield to play. So of course, we have tons of former players. We have some of his some of his coaching pals from Carthage when he coached here in the 80s and in the 90s. And so it’s just it is amazing. My dad somehow had time to continue to be a huge influence in several people’s lives just across the board and for them to reciprocate and take the time to spend with us this weekend just means the world to all of us”.