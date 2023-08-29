ANDERSON, Mo. — The McDonald County Lady Mustangs volleyball squad was at home once again to host the Carthage Lady Tigers Tuesday evening.

The Lady Tigers swept the Lady Mustangs in three sets 25-19, 25-11, and 27-25. In the first set both teams had their big runs. The second set was all Carthage and the final set it was a battle going to extra points.

McDonald County will be back at home Thursday, August 31st to host the Diamond Lady Wildcats at 7 p.m.

The Lady Tigers will be back on the road at Siloam Springs to face the Lady Panthers on August 31st at 6:30 p.m.