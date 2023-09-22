NEOSHO, Mo– The Wildcats, seeking their first win of the season hosted the Carthage Tigers for a big COC matchup. Carthage comes out on top over Neosho 35-21!

Neosho jumped out to an early 14-0 lead after Quarterback Quenton Hughes and Wide Receiver Hudson Williams connected on touchdowns of 60-and-33 yards.

Carthage finally got some momentum in the second quarter, and provided some trickery after Quarterback Brady Carlton handed off to Running Back Landyn Collins who found Wide Receiver Langston Morgan for the 38-yard touchdown to make it 14-7.

Neosho led going halftime.

Carthage outscored Neosho, 28-7 in the second half.

In the third quarter, Brady Carlton scored on a 5-yard touchdown and he found Gael Gallegos for the 8-yard score.

The Tigers led going into the fourth quarter, 21-14.

Opening the fourth quarter, Neosho tied the game after a Denver Welch one-yard touchdown to make it 21-21.

Nearing the end of the fourth, Landyn Collins scored on a 5-yard rush to make it 28-21.

Then with under two minutes, Carlton found Jackson Hettinger for the 22-yard touchdown pass to extend their lead 35-21.

Carthage wins their second straight game and improves to 2-3 on the year. Their next game will be on the road to face Ozark (1-4).

Neosho drops to 0-5 on the season. They will also be on the road next week to take on Branson (2-3).