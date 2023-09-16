CARTHAGE, Mo– The Carthage Tigers defeated the Carl Junction Bulldogs, 41-28, to earn a big victory at home to earn their first win of the season.

The Tigers got a big boost from their QB-RB tandem with Brady Carlton & Landyn Collins who each scored three touchdowns in the win.

Carlton ran for two and threw for one to Karson Murray. Collins ran for three scores on the night coming on runs of; 5, 14 and 5.

Carthage is now 1-3 on the year. They will be on the road to face Neosho (0-4) next Friday night.

The Bulldogs of Carl Junction (1-3) will host Branson (1-3).