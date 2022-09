Luke Gall takes the ball in the wildcat 69-yards to the house. tigers lead 7-0.

Nixa would answer back after Ramone Green Jr. finds the end zone as they tie the game at 7-7.

Now to the second quarter, Cooper Jadwin, would take the snap and finds the end zone and they take the lead back 14-7.

Near the end of the first half, Tayvion Bailey is going to get the interception.

Carthage falls in a close one 22-21, to suffer their first loss of the season.