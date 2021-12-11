Carthage defeats West Plains, places third in home tournament Sports by: Reina Garcia Posted: Dec 11, 2021 / 10:42 PM CST / Updated: Dec 11, 2021 / 10:42 PM CST Close You have been added to KC 12th Man Standing Report Newsletter Subscribe Now KC 12th Man Standing Report Sign Up CARTHAGE, MO. — The Carthage Tigers finished out the 75th Annual Carthage Invitational facing off against West Plains in the third place game. The Tigers were able to keep the Zizzers at bay just enough to come out with the narrow 58-54 win.