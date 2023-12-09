CARTHAGE, MO — The Carthage Tigers defeated Webb City, 70-59, to win the 77th Annual Carthage Invitational for the first time since 2011!

Carthage got a big game from Justin Ray who finished with a game-high 25 points in the win!

Taylor Stevens-Diggs and Kruz Castor added some big contributions finishing with 16 and 14 points.

Barron Duda led the way for Webb City with 19 points. Holton Keith had 17 and Eli Pace had 10.

You can find the full stats from the game at the Webb City Sports Network.

Carthage improves to 3-0 on the young season. They’ll be back in action on Tuesday when they host Central (Springfield).

Webb City suffered their first loss of the season and are 3-1 right now. They will hit the road to face Rogers Heritage High School on Tuesday.

Here’s a list of who made the Carthage Invitational All-Tournament Team:

Justin Ray, Carthage (MVP)

Barron Duda, Webb City

Ashton Jermain, Raymore-Peculiar

Eli Pace, Webb City

Dylan Pugh, Carthage

Cannon Northcraft, Raymore-Peculiar

Collis Jones, Joplin

Jack Cheaney, Nevada

MJ Morgan, Leavenworth

Alex Roper, Southside