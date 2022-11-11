The Carthage Tigers defeats the Republic Tigers 28-14 to become Class 5 District 6 champs!
They advance to the Quarterfinals round next week when they will face Lebanon.
The date and time of the game is still to be determined.
by: Chaz Wright
