The Carthage Tigers would defeat the Republic Tigers 56-26 to give them their first win of the season

A big thing to point out was that Luke Gall had 6 touchdowns which all came in the first half.

Carthage Head Coach Jon Guidie got his 200th win tonight.

Next up for the Tigers (1-0) they will travel to Branson (0-1) to face off against the Pirates next Friday with kick-off set for 7 p.m.