CARTHAGE, Mo– Carthage was at home Friday night hoping to earn their first win of the season.

Branson got out early to a 7-0 lead to put the pressure on the Tigers.

Tigers offense got moving thanks some good runs by Landyn Collins who set the offense up in striking position.

Brady Carlton would then drop back to find his man Karson Murray over the middle for the 24-yard touchdown. Tigers tie the game at 7-7.

Branson scored two times before the end of the half, including a 39-yard touchdown as time expired from Luke McCormick to Tegan Asbury and the Pirates led 21-7 at half.

In the third quarter, Branson scored once again to extend their lead to 21 points.

Late in the third Carlton found Jackson Hettinger for the 27-yard touchdown pass.

Carthage drops to 0-2 on the season. They will be back in action next week then they travel to face Nixa (2-0) next Friday.