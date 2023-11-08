CARTHAGE, Mo — Carthage students, faculty and staff all came together this morning to send-off their boys swim team who hit the road to State.

The Carthage Boys Swim Team hit the road to St. Peter’s to compete in the MSHSAA Class 2 State Championships on Thursday and Friday.

The prelims for the races will take place on Thursday, with the finals taking place on Friday.

Carthage will have 10 entries covering 9 events, with 12 guys total making the trip.

Here’s what the Tigers had to say on how excited they are for the opportunity to go compete at State.

Senior Kellen Frieling said, “Pretty excited. It’s my third year, so hopefully I’ll make it to finals again, just like last year. And yeah, it’s pretty exciting for me”.

Junior Braxton McBride said, “You know, I’m pretty excited. It’s a really good achievement to have and just very lucky that we get to go to State and compete with all the great athletes here in Missouri”.

Sophomore William Wright said, “We’re pretty excited. This is the first time that we’ve had 12 guys ever go to state, so we’re looking forward to it”.

Head Coach Braden McBride said, “It’s wonderful. It’s a great experience. These boys have worked so hard this year, and it’s this time of year where you get to see all their hard work pay off”.