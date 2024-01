JOPLIN, MO – Carthage boys basketball defeated Joplin 42-33 on the road Tuesday night for their fourth straight win.

Landing several shots from beyond the arc, Carthage’s Trent Yates had a strong performance for the Tigers. Joplin’s Brecken Green answered on the Eagles end with a solid second half. Despite Joplin’s efforts, Carthage came out on top with a 42-33 win.

Up next, Carthage will travel to face Ozark, and Joplin will travel to face Republic on January 12th.