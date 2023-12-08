CARTHAGE, MO – Carthage Tigers boys basketball took down the Joplin Eagles 59-42 in the Carthage Invitational Friday night.

Justin Ray and Kruz Castor combined to give the Tigers the early lead.

Ray had a big night for the Tigers finishing with 21 points in the victory.

Collis Jones of Joplin led the Eagles with 12 points.

The Eagles were able to inch close, but the Tigers offense proved to be too much in the end. Carthage ended up taking the game 59-42.

Up next, Carthage will play Webb City in the Invitational final at 3:30, and Joplin will play for third place against Raymore-Peculiar at 2 p.m.