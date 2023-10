JOPLIN, MO – In a game of big hits, the Carthage Tigers came out victorious with a 10-6 win against the Joplin Eagles.

Carthage got out in front early, but Jadyn Pankow and the Eagles came storming back to take the 3-2 lead.

The Tigers bats came alive though, as they were able to tack on 8 more runs in the later innings. Stephanie Ray’s group ultimately came up with the win.

Up next, Carthage will face Raymore-Peculiar at 1 p.m. on Saturday.