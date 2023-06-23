CARTHAGE, Mo. — Plenty of local camps continue to take place this summer. One local high school put on a youth camp in honor of a coaching legend.

Friday afternoon, the Carthage boys and girls basketball programs put on the ‘Armstrong Legacy Tiger Basketball Clinic’ for the second straight year. The camp is to honor former and late Carthage boys basketball and tennis coach Dan Armstrong. He coached at Carthage for 17 years.

Coach Nathan Morris said, “The family of Dan Armstrong, who was a beloved coach here in Carthage, being able to bring their foundation on and host this camp and each kid is going to go home with their own basketball, a T-shirt, a popsicle they don’t know about yet and some other prizes and offer it for free. We’re not here to do this for money, it’s for our future Tigers for boys and girls, so it’s just a really fun day.”

The camp had around 120 kids. The first session was from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. for grades kindergarten to third grade, while the second session was for fourth to sixth graders from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. The campers had the chance to meet and interact with Tiger basketball players.

Taylor Stevens said, “It’s a good time having these kids out here. All of us love it you know, I love teaching the game because I think everyone should get a chance to because it teaches you core values and you also get a bunch of good memories here along the way.”

Maggie Boyd said, “We’re hosting a basketball camp for the kids in our neighborhood just to kind of get experience and get them involved in basketball and help them enjoy basketball and want to be here and hopefully make it a part of their future sports.”