It’s been a loaded couple of days for the Carthage baseball program. Thursday, the school district announced they will receive a generous $2.5 million donation from the K.D. & M.L. Steadley Trust that will allow for a new baseball stadium to be built.

Today, the school district named Kevin Burgi as the new baseball head coach. On his very last day as superintendent of Carthage Schools, Dr. Mark Baker spoke with us about receiving the donation and took the time to thank the Steadley Trust.

Dr. Baker said, “The Steadley Trust goes back many, many years and they’ve been very supportive. Whether it be little donations for trips, student activities or the big ones like this one, we’ve been very blessed. They helped us pay for our tech center, our Tiger activity center, actually Steadley Elementary on the property there. So overall, for many years, we’ve been very blessed.”

The Steadley Trust will make payments of $500,000 over the next five years towards the construction of the new baseball field. The school district will work with Hight Jackson, the district’s architectural firm, on completing the new stadium. It will be built in the open field in the northeast corner of the high school campus by East Airport Drive.

As for the program’s new head coach, Burgi comes from McDonald County High School, where he coached the Mustangs from 2018-2022 before taking an assistant principal role this last school year. He will lead the Tigers starting in the 2023-24 school year. Dr. Baker is happy about the new hire.

Dr. Baker said, “We are very excited. Kevin Burgi was announced to be our new head baseball coach. Kevin comes with a great pedigree with his dad, John Burgi. He’s been the baseball coach here, and then the success he’s had at Mac County, helping in Joplin and we’re very excited he’s going to be on board with us.”