CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage Lady Tigers softball team took a break from COC play and hosted Big 8 opponent the McDonald County Mustangs Wednesday afternoon.

The Lady Tigers held off the Mustangs in a defensive battle 2-1.

A late run scored by Aven Willis in the bottom fifth on a ground ball from Lexa Youngblood gave Carthage a one-point lead 2-1. Ultimately, securing the win to move to over .500 on the season with a 10-9 record. The Lady Tigers will resume COC play on September 14th as they will go on the road to take on the Willard Lady Tigers at 4:30 p.m.

The Mustangs fall to 5-9 on the year and will travel to Cassville on Thursday, September 14 to face the Lady Cats at 4:30 p.m.