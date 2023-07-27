CARTHAGE, Mo– If you’re a football fan, you might know the name Arkell Smith. But what you maybe didn’t know is that the Carthage native didn’t get into football until his junior year of high school and then burst onto the scene for the Carthage Tigers when he finished his junior season with 881 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Fast forward to college, he’s one of the top wide receivers in the MIAA. Last season for the mules, he racked up 720 yards and eight touchdowns.

Arkell credits Carthage Head Coach Jon Guidie in helping him prepare for the collegiate level and just instilling in him the mindset of coming in ready to work.

Arkell Smith said, “I think the biggest thing that Coach Guidie instilled in me was just paying attention to detail. You’re not bigger than the team. So just that humble aspect and coming in and ready to work”.

Having the opportunity to put on and showout for the Carthage community is truly something Arkell is grateful for. But knowing the community of Carthage has his back and has been behind him throughout his entire journey is something that’s meant a lot to him over the course of his career at Central Missouri.

Smith said, “It’s been huge, you know, coming into college and coming from Carthage. Not a lot of people get that opportunity. So it’s been great just putting on for them and continue to put up the stats I’ve put up. I’m just ready to win some games too now so”.

Arkell is coming into his final season at Central Missouri and he’s ready to go out with his teammates and hopefully do something special up there in Warrensburg and end his college career on a high note.

Smith said, “Man, my college experience have been great for me. I wouldn’t ask for a better team to go out with. I think this year is going to be a lot of fun for us”.

Arkell and the Mules will begin their season on August 31st when they travel to face Missouri Western.