Game two of the 75th Annual Carthage Invitational championship semifinals was a matchup between the Carthage Tigers and the Webb City Cardinals.

The Tigers comes up big with a 70-48 win to advance to the championship game December 10th at 4:30 pm against the defending champions of the tournament, the Joplin Eagles.

The Tigers had four players score in double digits. Max Templeman had a game high and team high with 23 points. Britt Coy finished with 13 points while Justin Ray had 12 points and Trent Yates chipped in 10 points.