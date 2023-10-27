CARTHAGE, Mo — The Carthage Tigers defeated Smith-Cotton, 42-3, and advance to the semi-finals of the Class 5 District 7 tournament.

Quarterback Brady Carlton led the way with 4 total touchdowns. He had 3 on the ground and one through the air.

The passing touchdown came on a 16-yard pass to Jackson Hettinger in the fourth quarter.

Running Back Landyn Collins also carried the load scoring two touchdowns on the ground for the Tigers.

Carthage improves to 6-4 on the year. They will face Raytown South (8-2) next Friday night in Raytown.