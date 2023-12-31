NEOSHO, MO — Neosho’s Carleigh Kinnaird had an incredible year for the Wildcats and now she’s found herself a home at the next level after recently announcing her commitment to a top tier MIAA program.

Kinnaird announced that she will be committing to the University of Central Oklahoma to continue her softball and academic career.

Kinnaird had a great season earning COC Player of the Year, 1st Team All-COC Honors, 1st Team All-District, 1st Team All-Region and 2nd Team All-State.

She was a pivotal piece in helping Neosho claim their first ever COC crown outright for the first time in school history and help lead her team to a 26-7 record.

On the year, Kinnaird had 192 strikeouts and in the batter’s box, she finished with 5 home-runs and 37 RBI’s.

Now with her being set to join the Bronchos program, she explained what went into her decision and how her friends and family have helped her reach this point.

Carleigh Kinnaird said, “Well, for one, they’re a top tier D2 program. They won the national championship in 2013 and they were one game away from the national championship game last year and just the connection I made with the coaches was very strong from the beginning and we continued to talk for a long time. And then just the culture that they have at that program is very strong and they’re a winning program and I want to be a part of that. They just encouraged me along the way. They never wanted me to get overstimulated or stressed over, stressed out about it. They just wanted me to take my time, pray about it, and just know in my mind what I wanted to know in my heart that what school I wanted to go to”.